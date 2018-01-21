Dvorak scored two goals on five shots in a 5-2 victory over the Blues on Saturday.

In his second season, Dvorak has left more to be desired. He came into the night with only five goals and a minus-21 rating, which are far behind the totals from his rookie season. But the good news is Dvorak may be beginning to heat up. After only one point in 11 games, he has two goals and six points in the last six contests. And he's only two assists shy of his total from last season. That should give owners hope that he can salvage 2017-18 during the second half.