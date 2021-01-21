Dvorak recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dvorak fed Jakob Chychrun for a shot that Phil Kessel tipped home for the Coyotes' second goal of the game. It was a solid bounce-back for Dvorak, who went minus-3 in Monday's game against Vegas. For the year, the 24-year-old is up to three assists, eight shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through four outings.