Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Return date to training camp unknown
The Coyotes still aren't sure when Dvorak (lower body) will be able to join the team for training camp, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
While no specifics were relayed, Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said, "We had some encouraging stuff but it's still a process we have to go through with Dvo." Projected for top-six duty after notching 15 goals and 22 assists over 78 games -- albeit with a minus-19 rating -- in 2017-18, Dvorak could end up being a solid middle-round draft choice for fantasy gamers. People naturally tend to shy away from players on losing teams, but that might be a mistake when it comes to the 2014 second-round (58th overall) draft pick. However, he needs to get healthy before we can get super excited about his fantasy prospects.
