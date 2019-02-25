Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Returning to Coyotes
Dvorak (lower body) was called up from AHL Tuscon on Monday.
Dvorak has been out all season, and was recently sent down to the AHL for a conditioning stint. He played two games with the Roadrunners, which seems to indicate he may be ready to join the Coyotes' lineup soon. Arizona is in action Tuesday against the Panthers, which will be the 23-year-old's first chance to play.
