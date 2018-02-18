Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores game's only goal Saturday
Dvorak scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.
It wasn't the prettiest goal he'll ever score -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson's point shot deflected off Dvorak and trickled over the goal line -- but the 22-year-old still reached double digits in goals for the second straight season all the same. He's well on pace to top the 33 points he accumulated in 2016-17, and with the young Coyotes beginning to show signs of life, Dvorak could put together a solid finish to the campaign.
