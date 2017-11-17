Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores in win over Habs
Dvorak registered a goal, an assist, three shots on net and a minor penalty during Thursday's 5-4 win over Montreal.
The second-year center has quietly posted respectable numbers of late with three goals, 10 points and 28 shots through his past 13 games. Unfortunately, Dvorak also owns a discouraging minus-7 rating during that stretch. He's averaging 17:32 of ice time per game -- 2:02 with the man advantage -- while skating primarily on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit. The talented young scorer is positioned to succeed, and he should easily surpass last season's 33 points.
