Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores key third-period goal
Dvorak scored a goal with three shots and won seven of five faceoffs (58.3 percent) in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Ducks.
Dvorak found the net just 26 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 2-2, igniting Arizona's comeback win. It was Dvorak's 10th goal in 43 games, a fine showing for the 23-year-old after an injury-plagued 2018-19. He scored 15 goals in each of his first two NHL seasons and is well on his way to eclipsing that figure in 2019-20.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Adds assist in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Deposits ninth goal•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Records helper Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Chips in with two assists•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Shoulders offensive load•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Generates helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.