Dvorak scored a goal with three shots and won seven of five faceoffs (58.3 percent) in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Ducks.

Dvorak found the net just 26 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 2-2, igniting Arizona's comeback win. It was Dvorak's 10th goal in 43 games, a fine showing for the 23-year-old after an injury-plagued 2018-19. He scored 15 goals in each of his first two NHL seasons and is well on his way to eclipsing that figure in 2019-20.