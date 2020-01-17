Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores lone goal in loss
Dvorak potted a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
The 23-year-old is on a modest three-game point streak. He's up to 12 goals and 29 points in 50 contests this season. With top-unit power-play time and consistent playing time with Taylor Hall, Dvorak has the potential to interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Sends power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Tickles twine in win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores key third-period goal•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Adds assist in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Deposits ninth goal•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Records helper Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.