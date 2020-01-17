Play

Dvorak potted a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

The 23-year-old is on a modest three-game point streak. He's up to 12 goals and 29 points in 50 contests this season. With top-unit power-play time and consistent playing time with Taylor Hall, Dvorak has the potential to interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.

