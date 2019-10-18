Play

Dvorak netted a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Dvorak has scored three goals in his last two games, accounting for a third of the Coyotes' offense in that span. The 23-year-old was limited to seven points in 20 games last year, but he had back-to-back 30 point seasons in his first two years.

