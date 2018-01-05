Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scoring slump continues
Dvorak missed the scoresheet for 13th time in 15 games during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Nashville.
Considering the second-year forward has just 20 shots and a minus-9 rating despite averaging 15:44 of ice time (1:21 on the power play) during the 15-game skid, his current form is all the more discouraging. After a respectable rookie campaign (15 goals and 33 points), Dvorak's value has nosedived in 2017-18.
