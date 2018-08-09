Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Secures extension
Dvorak inked a six-year contract extension with Arizona on Thursday.
Dvorak was entering the final year of his entry-level deal, but has landed an extension that will avoid restricted free agency next offseason. The 22-year-old's young career includes a pair of back-to-back 30-plus point campaigns, in which he has hit the 15-goal mark in both years. If the Illinois native continues to progress, he should be capable of hitting both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds.
