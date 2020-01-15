Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Sends power-play assist
Dvorak registered a power-play helper and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Dvorak set up Phil Kessel's second goal of the game at 5:01 of the second period. It's the eighth power-play point this season for the 23-year-old center. Dvorak is up to 28 points (11 tallies, 17 helpers), 90 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 49 games. He's on track to reach 40 points for the first time in his four-year career.
