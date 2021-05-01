Dvorak produced an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Dvorak made a charitable play, allowing Christian Fischer to tally his second goal of the year at 17:23 of the third period. The 25-year-old Dvorak snapped a three-game mini-slump with the helper. He's up to 26 points, 84 shots on goal, 44 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 51 outings.