Dvorak (lower body) was on the ice without a non-contact jersey Thursday morning, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Dvorak was placed on non-roster injured reserve with a lower-body issue ahead of the 2018-19 season, and then he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle in mid-October. All had been quiet on the recovery front for Dvorak until this huge development that he's ready for contact. We'll circle back when there's a more definitive timetable for Dvorak's return.