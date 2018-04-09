Dvorak (back) is expected to be healthy for next season's training camp, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Another one of Arizona's talented crop of youngsters, Dvorak built on an impressive rookie season by scoring another 15 goals and adding 22 assists in 2017-18. While Dvorak's shooting percentage dropped from 17.0% to 9.9%, this shouldn't necessarily be seen as a negative, but rather as an indication that the 22-year-old is becoming more assertive on the ice and creating more of his own chances. Moving forward, Dvorak projects to be a solid No. 2 or above-average No. 3 centerman.