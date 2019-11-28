Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Shoulders offensive load
Dvorak scored on both of his shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks. He also tallied the shootout winner.
Both of Dvorak's second-period goals came on the doorstep, his first a power-play deflection and his second on a rebound. The 23-year-old hadn't scored a goal since Nov. 5 at Calgary, a span of 10 games without finding the net. Dvorak now sits at eight goals and 14 points in 26 games.
