Dvorak has gone scoreless while averaging just 13:51 of ice time through the first two games of the campaign.

Dvorak is skating on the Coyotes' second line, but he isn't seeing any time on the man advantage, which is limiting his chances to contribute on the score sheet. However, Arizona's offense has struggled as a whole thus far, potting just one goal through its first two contests, so it's not like Dvorak's struggles are unique from a team standpoint. The 23-year-old forward will hope to get going Thursday against Vegas.