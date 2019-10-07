Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Skating in limited role
Dvorak has gone scoreless while averaging just 13:51 of ice time through the first two games of the campaign.
Dvorak is skating on the Coyotes' second line, but he isn't seeing any time on the man advantage, which is limiting his chances to contribute on the score sheet. However, Arizona's offense has struggled as a whole thus far, potting just one goal through its first two contests, so it's not like Dvorak's struggles are unique from a team standpoint. The 23-year-old forward will hope to get going Thursday against Vegas.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Collects assist•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Records first goal of season•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Posts first assist of season•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Quiet in return•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Will make season debut Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Returning to Coyotes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.