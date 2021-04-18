Dvorak registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Dvorak had the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's second-period marker. The 25-year-old Dvorak is up to 24 points (eight on the power play), 79 shots, 34 blocks, 33 hits and a minus-7 rating through 45 contests. He's likely to remain in a top-six role as a fairly steady two-way center.