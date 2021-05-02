Dvorak scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Dvorak's goal came at 14:48 of the third period, tying the game at 2-2. The 25-year-old forward has 14 tallies, 13 assists, 87 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-11 rating through 52 contests. He's racked up 10 of his 27 points with the man advantage.