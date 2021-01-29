Dvorak scored two shots and won 13 of 19 faceoffs in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Dvorak tied the game at 1-1 with his first goal of the game in the second period. He then gave the Coyotes a late lead with a power-play goal at 15:34 of the third period on a pass from Phil Kessel. Dvorak has done well this season with three tallies and seven points through eight appearances. The 24-year-old is worth a look in formats that focus on scoring given his success early in the year.