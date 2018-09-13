Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Sustains lower-body injury
Dvorak is considered day-to-day with a lower-body issue, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Dvorak will be held out of the start of training camp and seems unlikely to suit up for the first preseason contest against the Golden Knights on Sunday. Considering the center is labeled as day-to-day, it would appear he should be ready to go when the regular season start Oct. 4 versus Dallas.
