Dvorak scored the overtime wining goal and had three shots while winning nine of 13 faceoffs in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Dvorak worked his way into the left circle and sniped one top-corner from the faceoff dot for the winner. It was his fourth goal in the last four games after having gone the first four games of the season without finding the net. Dvorak still isn't generating a ton of shots on goal -- he hasn't registered more than three in a game -- so his current level of productivity isn't likely to be sustainable. Injuries limited the 23-year-old to 20 games (and two goals) in 2018-19 after back-to-back 15-goal campaigns to begin his NHL career.