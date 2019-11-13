Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Tallies power-play helper in win
Dvorak registered his third assist of the season, coming with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.
With nine points in 19 games, Dvorak remains an inconsistent and unreliable fantasy option, disappointing when you consider how much time he spends playing alongside Phil Kessel. The assist was Dvorak's third power-play point of 2019-20.
