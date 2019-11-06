Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Tickles twine in OT loss
Dvorak netted a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
Dvorak's sixth goal of the season gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead in the second period. The center has only one assist and 30 shots to go with his half-dozen markers in 15 appearances. Currently, Dvorak is playing pivot alongside Phil Kessel, which could make him worth an add in deeper fantasy formats.
