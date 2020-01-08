Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Tickles twine in win
Dvorak notched a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
The first half of Tuesday's game was scoreless, but Dvorak broke the ice off a dish from Taylor Hall in the second period. The luxury of centering Hall's line adds to Dvorak's value, and he'll aim for new career highs this year, as he's accrued 11 goals and 26 points through 45 games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores key third-period goal•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Adds assist in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Deposits ninth goal•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Records helper Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Chips in with two assists•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Shoulders offensive load•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.