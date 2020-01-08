Dvorak notched a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

The first half of Tuesday's game was scoreless, but Dvorak broke the ice off a dish from Taylor Hall in the second period. The luxury of centering Hall's line adds to Dvorak's value, and he'll aim for new career highs this year, as he's accrued 11 goals and 26 points through 45 games.