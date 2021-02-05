Dvorak scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Dvorak had the secondary helper on Tyler Pitlick's opening tally in the first period. In the third, Dvorak added an empty-netter, which ended up being the game-winner after the Blues made a late push to get within a goal. The two-point effort was Dvorak's third in a row. The 25-year-old center has posted six tallies, five helpers, 24 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 10 appearances. Due to a revised schedule, Dvorak will look to stay hot versus the Blues (not the Wild) on Saturday.