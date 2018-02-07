Dvorak potted a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Dvorak now has eight goals on 90 shots in this campaign, as his luck has normalized after an unsustainable 15 goals on just 88 shots as a rookie last season. Only four of his 23 career tallies have come with the extra man, but the 2014 second-rounder would increase his dynasty league prospects greatly if he can start cashing in more consistently on the power play, especially with Dvorak's rating likely to remain a hindrance as long as he's playing in Arizona.