Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Two points Tuesday
Dvorak potted a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Dvorak now has eight goals on 90 shots in this campaign, as his luck has normalized after an unsustainable 15 goals on just 88 shots as a rookie last season. Only four of his 23 career tallies have come with the extra man, but the 2014 second-rounder would increase his dynasty league prospects greatly if he can start cashing in more consistently on the power play, especially with Dvorak's rating likely to remain a hindrance as long as he's playing in Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Records pair of goals•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scoring slump continues•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Nets goal•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores in win over Habs•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Not doing much early on•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...