Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Unlikely to play in season opener
Dvorak (lower body) is unlikely to be healthy enough to start the season for the Coyotes on Oct. 4 according to Craig Morgan of The Athletic.
Dvorak has missed the entirety of the preseason already and is a longshot to be healthy enough for the team's season opener according to the team's general manager John Chayka. Chayka also mentioned that Dvorak has yet to return to team practices. Although he should not miss too much time to begin the regular season, the team seems cautious about the status of the former second-round draft pick.
