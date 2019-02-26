Dvorak (lower body) is set to make his 2018-19 debut against the Panthers on Tuesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Despite the fact that Dvorak hasn't played in an NHL game since March 29, 2018, he could get a look at a top-six role right out the gate. With his nearly 11-month stint on the shelf over, the Illinois native could still put up 15-20 points before the end of the season and could be in line for a spot on the power play as well.