Dvorak (lower body) will not play in Sunday's preseason game versus the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Dvorak continues to nurse a preseason lower-body injury and has yet to skate in training camp. Coyotes' head coach Rick Tocchet did not provide any details regarding an expected return date, saying only that the team has seen "encouraging stuff" but the 22-year-old's recovery remains a "process".