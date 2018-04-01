Dvorak (lower body) won't be in the lineup against St. Louis on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

This will mark the first game that Dvorak's missed in 2017-18, and although his iron man streak is over, he's still racked up 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 78 games throughout his campaign, surpassing his total of 33 from last season. Dvorak's next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against Calgary, and his injury should still be considered day-to-day.