Fischer (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and is a game-time decision for Friday's game versus the Blues, CapFriendly reports.

Fischer is certainly trending in the right direction after being lifted from IR, but we won't know his official status until warmups start roughly 30 minutes before the 9 p.m. ET puck drop. The 23-year-old played all eight games prior to his injury, producing no points but dishing out 31 hits.