Fischer notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.
Fischer has a goal and an assist over his last three outings following a seven-game point drought. The 25-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 12 helpers, 116 shots on net, 120 hits and a minus-7 rating through 74 appearances. He continues to provide solid depth offense in a middle-six role.
