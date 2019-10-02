The Coyotes recalled Fischer from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

Arizona sent Fischer to the minors Tuesday, but that was simply a paper transaction that was made to manipulate the salary cap. However, the 22-year-old winger, who notched 11 goals and 18 points in 71 games last campaign, is currently on the outside looking in in terms of a spot in the Coyotes' top 12, so he may start the season as a healthy scratch Thursday against Anaheim.