Fischer registered a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Fischer had gone 12 games without a point, finding himself in the press box for four games in the middle of that run. He's regressed from the 33 points he posted last year, with 11 goals and seven assists in 67 appearances in this campaign. He does have 112 hits and 110 shots to his name, making Fischer an option in deeper formats with those categories.