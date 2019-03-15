Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Breaks 12-game slump
Fischer registered a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Fischer had gone 12 games without a point, finding himself in the press box for four games in the middle of that run. He's regressed from the 33 points he posted last year, with 11 goals and seven assists in 67 appearances in this campaign. He does have 112 hits and 110 shots to his name, making Fischer an option in deeper formats with those categories.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Quiet in February•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Fetches two points in win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Picks up assist in comeback win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Delivers hat trick•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Breaks six-game drought•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Gets on board against Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...