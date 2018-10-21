Fischer scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Fischer's goal snapped a six-game pointless streak. The 21-year-old has been getting plenty of work with the Coyotes, logging substantial power-play minutes while firing 18 shots on net, so Fischer was due. He's currently flanking a young second line with Dylan Strome (21) at center and Brendan Perlini (22) at left wing.