Fischer scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-2, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Fischer got the Coyotes on the board in the first period and set up the second of Travis Boyd's goals in the third. The 25-year-old Fischer had gone five games without a point entering Tuesday. The winger has 11 tallies, 12 helpers, 103 shots on net, 110 hits and a minus-6 rating through 63 appearances.