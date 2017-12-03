Fischer racked up a pair of helpers in Saturday's win over the Devils.

Fischer's been inconsistent this season, but his seven goals and 13 points through 27 contests are impressive. The 20-year-old has been removed from the power play for the time being and saw just 11:29 of ice time Saturday, but his current linemates are Anthony Duclair and Dylan Strome, so expect him to continue producing. Fischer is putting together a strong rookie campaign on a lackluster Yotes' squad.