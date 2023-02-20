Fischer provided an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Fischer has two goals and four helpers over his last nine contests. The 25-year-old hasn't had many sustained runs of offense this season, limiting his fantasy appeal to formats that reward his heavy playing style. Overall, he's at 21 points, 93 shots on net, 98 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 57 games.
