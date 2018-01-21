Fischer collected a power-play goal and an assist Saturday, coming up huge in a 5-2 road win over the Blues.

Fischer's in the minority of regulars with more goals (13) than assists (eight) on the season. However, he's barely averaging two shots per game for the lowly Coyotes, which has led to tempered expectations in the fantasy realm. Still, the future is extremely bright for the American winger, who's been deployed heavily on the man advantage in his first full season.