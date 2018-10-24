Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Delivers hat trick
Fischer scored three goals in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Fischer paced himself with a goal in each period to make his stat line four goals in eight games. Each score came at even strength without the aid of an empty net. It's the 21-year-old's first career hat trick.
