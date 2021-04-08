Fischer recorded two assists, two shots on net, a pair of hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Fischer was initially credited with the opening tally, but that was switched to Lawson Crouse. The 23-year-old Fischer added a secondary helper on Ilya Lyubushkin's first NHL goal in the first period. Wednesday's outing doubled Fischer's point total to four, all assists, in 36 contests this year. He's added 104 hits and 30 shots on net with a minus-8 rating.