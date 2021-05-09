Fischer registered two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Fischer set up Christian Dvorak's power-play goal in the first period and did the same on Jan Jenik's second-period marker. The 24-year-old Fischer stepped up late in the season with two goals and three helpers in his last six games. He ends 2020-21 with 11 points, 47 shots on net, 148 hits and a minus-10 rating in 52 appearances.