Fischer recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Fischer had gone minus-8 with no points over his last seven games. He set up a Travis Boyd tally in the third period, with the assist being Fischer's 100th career point in his 367th game. The physical winger remains in a bottom-six role, where he's earned 16 points, 80 shots on net, 88 hits and am inus-6 rating through 49 outings this season.