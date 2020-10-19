Fischer penned a two-year, $2 million contract with Arizona on Monday.

Fischer is coming off a disappointing campaign in which he registered a mere six goals and three assists in 56 appearances. It was the lowest point total for the 22-year-old winger since his rookie campaign in which he played in mere seven outings. The Chicago native will look to get back to his previous form when he tallied 33 points in 79 appearances back in 2017-18.