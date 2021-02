Fischer (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blues, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Fischer has missed the last four games while stashed away on the injured reserve with a mysterious injury. The 6-foot-2 winger is still looking for his first point of the season, recording a minus-2 rating and 31 hits through eight games. He should slide back into the bottom-six.