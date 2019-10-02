Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Fails to make roster
Fischer was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday, Richard Morin of Arizona Republic reports.
Fischer was beat out by Barrett Hayton for the last forward spot on the roster, and will likely be a top threat for Tucson. Last campaign, the Chicago native produced 18 points in 71 NHL games for Arizona. Fischer will likely be one of the first call ups should injuries arise to the forward group.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Breaks 12-game slump•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Quiet in February•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Fetches two points in win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Picks up assist in comeback win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Delivers hat trick•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Breaks six-game drought•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.