Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Fetches two points in win
Fischer produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
The points from Fischer took place in succession during the second period, giving the Chicago native his first multi-point game since Oct. 23. While the 'Yotes continue making moves to try and ignite the offense, the fact remains that this club only averages 2.61 goals per game -- 28th in the NHL -- with Fischer hardly moving the needle as the owner of 14 points (11 goals, three assists) through 46 contests.
