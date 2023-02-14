Fischer scored an empty-net goal and added two hits Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
The tally ended a 13-game goal drought for Fischer, who had four assists and a minus-8 rating in that span. The 25-year-old's consistency hasn't really been there on offense this season, though the same can be said for a majority of his teammates. He's at nine goals, 10 helpers, 88 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-7 rating through 54 contests overall.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Slides assist in Monday's win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Snags helper in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Earns 100th career point•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Garners power-play helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Nets goal in Tuesday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Puts away goal in loss•