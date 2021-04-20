Fischer scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
Fischer put away his first goal of the season at 14:28 of the first period. Four of his six points this year have come in the last seven contests. The 24-year-old winger has added 34 shots on net, 122 hits and a minus-8 rating in 42 outings overall.
